Everus Price Hits $0.0162 on Exchanges (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Everus has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everus has a market capitalization of $7.53 million and $359.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $5.60, $50.98 and $51.55.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $311.69 or 0.04548001 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00068773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037086 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009733 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003350 BTC.

About Everus

Everus is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,601,855 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official website is everus.org.

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $33.94, $51.55, $5.60, $7.50, $50.98, $24.43, $24.68, $13.77, $10.39, $20.33 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

