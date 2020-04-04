Evil Coin Trading 2.3% Higher This Week (EVIL)

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Evil Coin has a market capitalization of $32,817.85 and approximately $27.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Evil Coin has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Evil Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Evil Coin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000459 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000360 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Evil Coin Profile

Evil Coin (EVIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin. The official website for Evil Coin is evilcoin.xyz.

Evil Coin Coin Trading

Evil Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evil Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evil Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evil Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evil Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.