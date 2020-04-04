ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.0407 on Major Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0407 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $238,192.43 and $1,351.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

