Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in Exelon by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 8,260 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Exelon by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,776 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Exelon by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

EXC stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

