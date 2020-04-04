EXMR (EXMR) Price Tops $3.08

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. One EXMR token can currently be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. EXMR has a market cap of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001477 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00001076 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About EXMR

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR.

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

