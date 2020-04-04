EXMR FDN (EXMR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $19,723.00

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $179,652.73 and $19,723.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. One EXMR FDN token can now be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00053066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $305.32 or 0.04524634 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00067853 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037164 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014935 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009975 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin.

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.