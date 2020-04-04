Exosis Price Hits $0.0779 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Exosis coin can now be bought for about $0.0779 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. Exosis has a total market cap of $28,280.85 and $11,968.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Exosis has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,743.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.02123694 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.66 or 0.03494823 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00600497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015317 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00812904 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00076202 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025454 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00488660 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 527,949 coins and its circulating supply is 362,949 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

