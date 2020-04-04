Expanse (EXP) Market Cap Tops $453,758.08

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex and YoBit. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $453,758.08 and approximately $461.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Upbit, YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

