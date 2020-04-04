Expanse Trading 6.9% Higher This Week (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and YoBit. Expanse has a market cap of $445,572.71 and approximately $1,090.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Poloniex, Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

