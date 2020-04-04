Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,290 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 69,430 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.58% of Expedia Group worth $88,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from to in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.63.

EXPE opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.