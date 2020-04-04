F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 595 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. MKM Partners dropped their target price on F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on F5 Networks from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.47.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $107.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.31. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,773.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $89,317.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,871.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,896. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

