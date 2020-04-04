Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 2.1% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,164 shares of company stock worth $17,408,234 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $154.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Aegis raised their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.31.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

