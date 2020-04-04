Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $414.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens raised shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $421.00 to $319.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.00, for a total transaction of $156,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,789 shares of company stock worth $44,101,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,432,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $263.85 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $436.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 76.72% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.