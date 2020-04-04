FansTime Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. FansTime has a market cap of $313,333.33 and $23,155.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinMex, Bit-Z, HADAX and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.30 or 0.02612594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00202858 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Gate.io, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, HADAX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

