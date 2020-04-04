Fantasy Sports (DFS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $22.00

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded 79.2% higher against the dollar. Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $7,560.83 and approximately $22.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.89 or 0.04831567 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00069824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037181 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014653 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009652 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

Fantasy Sports is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com.

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

