Fantom (FTM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.70 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Fantom has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Fantom token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bgogo, Bilaxy and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.52 or 0.02615124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00202903 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.

Fantom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX, Bgogo, Kucoin, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

