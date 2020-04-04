Fantom Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last Week (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Fantom token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bibox. Fantom has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and $1.95 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.14 or 0.02627751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00204326 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047764 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fantom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Kucoin, Bgogo, Hotbit, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

