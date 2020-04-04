Feathercoin Price Reaches $0.0063 on Exchanges (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $59.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bittylicious. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00017418 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 273,212,120 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

