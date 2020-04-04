Feathercoin Price Up 6.7% Over Last Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $902.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, BX Thailand, Upbit and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00016698 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 273,277,400 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Upbit, BX Thailand, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

