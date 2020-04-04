Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.20 (Buy) from the five brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Federated Hermes’ rating score has improved by 21.4% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $23.60 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.74 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Federated Hermes an industry rank of 195 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHI. ValuEngine cut Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FHI opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $38.26.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $358.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.04 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 20.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federated Hermes (FHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.