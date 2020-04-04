Fetch (FET) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.64 Million

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch token can now be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance. Fetch has a total market capitalization of $24.78 million and approximately $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.99 or 0.04735762 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00068949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037104 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014721 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009678 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

Fetch (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.