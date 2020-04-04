Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Holdings Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,383 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $14,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,780,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,447,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,346 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 398.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,472,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,849 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,719,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,598,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

FCAU stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $16.69.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

