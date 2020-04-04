Financial Analysis: Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) & BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) and BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Bank of East Asia pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. BRENNTAG AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bank of East Asia pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BRENNTAG AG/ADR pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of BRENNTAG AG/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bank of East Asia and BRENNTAG AG/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of East Asia 1 0 1 0 2.00 BRENNTAG AG/ADR 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

This table compares Bank of East Asia and BRENNTAG AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of East Asia N/A N/A N/A BRENNTAG AG/ADR 3.64% 13.67% 5.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of East Asia and BRENNTAG AG/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of East Asia $4.13 billion 1.48 $416.08 million $0.11 19.18 BRENNTAG AG/ADR $14.36 billion 0.39 $522.76 million $0.68 10.78

BRENNTAG AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of East Asia. BRENNTAG AG/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of East Asia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of East Asia has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BRENNTAG AG/ADR beats Bank of East Asia on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through eight segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services. Its products and services include syndicated loans, trade finance, deposit-taking, foreign currency savings, remittances, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, retail investment services, mandatory provident fund services, Renminbi services, foreign exchange margin trading services, and general and life insurance services. The company also provides corporate lending and loan syndication, asset based lending, commercial lending, and securities lending; wealth management services, including private banking, trust, and portfolio management services, as well as investment solutions; treasury services and securities dealing services; and domestic and international services. In addition, it offers trustee, asset management, corporate secretarial, property investment, business consultancy, Internet banking, securities broking, and nominee, as well as provides business, corporate, and investor services. The company operates approximately 220 outlets in Hong Kong and the rest of Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The Bank of East Asia, Limited was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

