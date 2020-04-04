Financial Analysis: OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) versus C-Bond Systems (NASDAQ:CBNT)

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) and OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares C-Bond Systems and OFS Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C-Bond Systems $600,000.00 14.09 -$10.02 million ($0.08) -0.84 OFS Capital $52.52 million 0.90 $9.55 million $1.43 2.46

OFS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than C-Bond Systems. C-Bond Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OFS Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for C-Bond Systems and OFS Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A OFS Capital 0 2 1 0 2.33

OFS Capital has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. Given OFS Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OFS Capital is more favorable than C-Bond Systems.

Profitability

This table compares C-Bond Systems and OFS Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C-Bond Systems N/A N/A N/A OFS Capital 18.19% 11.16% 3.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of OFS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of C-Bond Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of OFS Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OFS Capital beats C-Bond Systems on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc. operates as a material development company. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glass and improve the performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass. The company sells its products in the United States. C-Bond Systems, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, value added distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The firm invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $20 million, revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA more than $3 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The firm seeks to invest in companies with debt investment values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, subordinated/ mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.

