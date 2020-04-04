Financial Comparison: Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) and Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO)

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) and Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Sonim Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Clearone shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Clearone shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sonim Technologies and Clearone, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonim Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67 Clearone 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonim Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $6.92, indicating a potential upside of 814.30%. Given Sonim Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sonim Technologies is more favorable than Clearone.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonim Technologies and Clearone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonim Technologies $116.25 million 0.13 -$25.83 million ($1.07) -0.71 Clearone $25.04 million 1.16 -$16.69 million N/A N/A

Clearone has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonim Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Sonim Technologies and Clearone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonim Technologies -23.56% -96.23% -31.75% Clearone -34.55% -15.17% -13.18%

Summary

Sonim Technologies beats Clearone on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc. provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services. Sonim Technologies, Inc. sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as NaviSpin.com, Inc. and changed its name to Sonim Technologies, Inc. in December 2001. Sonim Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Clearone

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

