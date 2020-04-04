FintruX Network Trading 33% Higher Over Last Week (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $697,832.49 and approximately $38.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 33% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.92 or 0.02626536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00203237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

