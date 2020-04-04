First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First Community Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCBC) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned First Community Bankshares an industry rank of 230 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FCBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

In related news, President Gary R. Mills acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,153 shares of company stock worth $81,489. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCBC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 45.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $992,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 37.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 164,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCBC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.08. 53,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,498. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

