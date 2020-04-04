FirstBlood Price Up 0.9% This Week (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $615.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstBlood token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.02608635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00202054 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046845 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, OKEx, IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin, Liqui and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

