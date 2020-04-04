FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Stock Holdings Reduced by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,788 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of FirstCash worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,181,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,561,000 after buying an additional 166,795 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,038,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,404,000 after acquiring an additional 97,497 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,033,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,935,000 after acquiring an additional 156,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in FirstCash by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,365,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,168,000 after acquiring an additional 109,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,942,000 after purchasing an additional 81,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Shares of NYSE:FCFS opened at $67.25 on Friday. FirstCash Inc has a 52-week low of $60.04 and a 52-week high of $106.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average is $83.33.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

