FirstCoin (FRST) Price Hits $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded up 57.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, FirstCoin has traded up 54.5% against the U.S. dollar. FirstCoin has a total market capitalization of $179,741.12 and approximately $3.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00030035 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000525 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00069270 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,906.74 or 1.00716139 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000972 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00070846 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001592 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FRST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

