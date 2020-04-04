FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FE. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.26. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.