Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) & Provident Financial (NYSE:PROV) Head-To-Head Review

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.1% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Provident Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Provident Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Flagstar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Flagstar Bancorp pays out 5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Financial pays out 96.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Provident Financial has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Provident Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Bancorp 15.53% 11.79% 0.94% Provident Financial 10.97% 4.59% 0.51%

Volatility and Risk

Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and Provident Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Bancorp $1.40 billion 0.70 $218.00 million $3.46 5.00 Provident Financial $56.89 million 1.59 $4.42 million $0.58 20.86

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Financial. Flagstar Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Flagstar Bancorp and Provident Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flagstar Bancorp 0 1 4 0 2.80 Provident Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $35.75, suggesting a potential upside of 106.65%. Provident Financial has a consensus price target of $23.75, suggesting a potential upside of 96.28%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than Provident Financial.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats Provident Financial on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services, including consumer and corporate card services, customized treasury management solutions, merchant services, and capital markets services, such as loan syndications, as well as wealth management products and services. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, warehouse lending, and loans held-for-investment (LHFI) portfolio groups. The company's Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through mortgage branches, call centers, the Internet, and third party counterparties. Its Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage loans; and the servicing of residential mortgages for its LHFI portfolio, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided banking services through 160 full service banking branches; and home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in 50 states, as well as 75 retail locations in 24 states. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, consumer, and other mortgage loans. It also originates, purchases, and sells single-family mortgage loans, including second mortgages and equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds; and trustee services for real estate transactions. It operates through 13 full-service banking offices in Riverside County and 1 full-service banking office in San Bernardino County. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Riverside, California.

