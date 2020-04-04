Flash Trading 16.6% Higher This Week (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Flash has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $23.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flash has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Flash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.88 or 0.02620006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00201188 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047600 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 68.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.