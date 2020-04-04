FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Position Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

NYSE:FLT opened at $184.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total value of $2,120,694.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLT. Cowen started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.