FLETA (FLETA) One Day Volume Tops $5.52 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. FLETA has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FLETA has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FLETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLETA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.88 or 0.02620006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00201188 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047600 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 68.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033932 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,738,820 tokens. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io.

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.