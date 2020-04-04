Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In related news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $973,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,030,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,382,042.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas Britt sold 15,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $203,313.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,285. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. FMR LLC increased its position in Flex by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,950,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003,704 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Flex by 2,847.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,812,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,235,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Flex by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,346,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Flex by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,859,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,319 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -188.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Flex has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flex will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

