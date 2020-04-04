FLIP Price Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, FLIP has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. FLIP has a market capitalization of $540,596.91 and $174.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.71 or 0.02628319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00203240 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken.

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

