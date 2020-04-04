FLO Trading Up 41.3% This Week (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and $15,532.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLO has traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00071306 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

