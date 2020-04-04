Flowchain (FLC) Price Tops $2.04 on Major Exchanges

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Flowchain has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00029840 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $383,727.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.83 or 0.04569474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00068804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037001 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014595 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009698 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Flowchain is a token. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,071 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co.

Flowchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

