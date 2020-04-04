FlypMe (FYP) Price Reaches $0.0067 on Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 33.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, FlypMe has traded up 9% against the dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $118,483.92 and approximately $197.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FlypMe Token Profile

FlypMe’s launch date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

