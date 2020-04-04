Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOR. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Forestar Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 174,016 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,570 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 28,117 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 145,316 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOR stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $465.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $247.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

