FortKnoxster Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $250,559.32 and $30,738.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FortKnoxster token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster's total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 tokens. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster.

FortKnoxster's official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster.

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

