Fortuna Market Capitalization Achieves $118,699.32 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $118,699.32 and approximately $368.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fortuna token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, TOPBTC and IDAX. Over the last week, Fortuna has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.32 or 0.02625956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00202935 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Fortuna’s genesis date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fortuna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDAX, IDEX, TOPBTC, HitBTC and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

