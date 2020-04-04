Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 154,045 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,486,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,045 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 4.31% of Minerals Technologies worth $85,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

MTX stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77. Minerals Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $51,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,902.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.