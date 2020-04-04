Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 451,490 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,190,658 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,490 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $80,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,707,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $7,469,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,312 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 61,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 4,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $77,715.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $212,985.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gavin Brockett sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $77,538.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,472 over the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

LEVI stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 6.86%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

