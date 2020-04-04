Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,051 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.42% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $80,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 1.33. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $142.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

