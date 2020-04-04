Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 4,501 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Allegion worth $91,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $106,300,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,007,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allegion by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,298,000 after purchasing an additional 51,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALLE opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.24 and its 200 day moving average is $116.29.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

Allegion announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.14.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total transaction of $5,528,814.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $328,226.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

