Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 730 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $114,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $282.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.93.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.