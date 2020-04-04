Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,734,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 439,141 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.15% of Retail Properties of America worth $90,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI opened at $4.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $988.45 million, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.37%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

