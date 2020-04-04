Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,298,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,358 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.60% of Deutsche Bank worth $95,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $76,009,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,323,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,202,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $10,473,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 355,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 255,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra lifted their target price on Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Deutsche Bank stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

